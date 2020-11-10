N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet November 18-19, 2020

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet remotely Wednesday and Thursday, November 18-19, 2020 by teleconference. The public is invited to attend the meetings online or by phone. Agendas for the committee meetings on Wednesday and the full commission meeting on Thursday are available here.

Committee Meetings

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

To Listen: link to join meeting

Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, November 19, 2020

To Listen: link to join meeting

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.

