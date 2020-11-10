Commercial Disinfection Announces Consumer Product That Combats COVID

Disinfection Technologies Group (DTG) announced last week that it’s bringing a personal, handheld disinfection sprayer to the market later this year.

Disinfection Technologies Group (DTG) announced last week that it’s bringing a personal, handheld disinfection sprayer to the market later this year, providing a more convenient way to disinfect homes and businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause health concerns across the world.

Founded in 2004, DTG uses cutting edge technology to eliminate 99.9999% of bacteria, virus, mold and fungi including MRSA, Staph, E. coli, Salmonella, Legionella, H1N1, Norovirus, Listeria, and COVID19. Safe for all surfaces, people, and pets, the solution is non-corrosive, non-hazardous, and there is no wipe or rinse required. The technology comes after years of research and development to help create clean, sanitized environments.

Having forged strong relationships with companies and institutions including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, John Hopkins University, Planet Fitness and Johnson Controls, Disinfection Technologies Group is committed to educating clients on proper protocols and products to improve any environment. DTG’s services are used in major hotel chains, gyms and athletic organizations across the U.S.

DTG’s personal handheld disinfectant sprayer will soon be available to consumers nationwide to protect personal spaces including vehicles, office spaces, dorm rooms, and much more. To stay up to date with the latest information from Disinfection Technologies Group, visit: DisinfectionTechnologies.com.



About Disinfection Technologies Group

Disinfection Technologies Group utilizes cutting-edge spray technology to apply our EPA Registered, safe Hospital disinfectant to all porous and non-porous surfaces to safely and effectively kill 99.999% of harmful pathogens.



About Atwater, Brian & Co.

Atwater, Brian & Co. is a marketing and event management company serving clients nationwide.