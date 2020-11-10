How to Care for Your Skin Without Breaking the Bank; American Academy of Dermatology

Tips from board-certified dermatologists

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November is National Healthy Skin Month, and it’s also the start of the holiday season when costs and spending can soar. Fortunately, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say there are several things people can do to reduce skin care costs while keeping their skin healthy and looking its best.



“It’s important to realize that products don’t need to be expensive to be effective,” said board-certified dermatologist Sheila Zahra Farhang, MD, FAAD. “A simple, three-step approach that includes cleansing, moisturizing and protecting your skin is key and that doesn’t mean you need a lot of different products. Limiting the number of products may be better for your wallet and your skin since using several different products can be costly, can irritate your skin, and can make signs of aging more noticeable.”

In addition to simplifying your approach, Dr. Farhang recommends the following tips to be skin and savings smart:

Cleanse your skin before applying skin care products and before going to bed. A gentle cleanser removes dirt, oil and debris, and helps prevent clogged pores and breakouts. To prevent irritation, limit face washing to twice a day and after sweating. Get the most from your moisturizer by applying it to damp skin. Moisturizer traps water in your skin, helping it look brighter and younger and remember to moisturize your face, body and lips, even if you have oily skin. Use sun protection to help prevent wrinkles, age spots and skin cancer. Whether you seek shade, wear sun-protective clothing or apply sunscreen; sun protection is an important part of your daily skin care. Apply sunscreen to all skin not covered by clothing. Consider using dual-function products, such as a moisturizer with sunscreen. Make sure the sunscreen is broad-spectrum and has an SPF of 30 or higher, and remember to reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating. Read the label. Look for products for your skin type that say “non-comedogenic” or “won’t clog pores.” Consider using petroleum jelly. This inexpensive product can have several uses, including moisturizing dry skin and nails and treating minor injuries.

“With a wide variety of products available, keeping your skin healthy and looking its best should be affordable,” said Dr. Farhang. “To maximize results and minimize potential irritations, choose products that will work best for your skin type. If you’re not sure about your skin type, talk with a board-certified dermatologist before starting any skin care routine.”

Skin Types:

- Sensitive skin may sting or burn after product use

- Normal skin is clear and not sensitive

- Dry skin is flaky, itchy or rough

- Oily skin is shiny and greasy

- Combination skin is dry in some areas and oily in others

These tips are demonstrated in “Skin care on a budget,” a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD’s “Video of the Month” series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair and nails.

To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, visit aad.org/findaderm.

Contact

Julie Landmesser, (847) 240-1714 or JLandmesser@aad.org

More Information

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org . Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), Instagram (@AADskin1), or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).

Editor’s note: The AAD does not promote or endorse any products or services. This content is intended as editorial content and should not be embedded with any paid, sponsored or advertorial content as it could be perceived as an AAD endorsement.

To view this release in a media-rich format, go to: https://aad.new-media-release.com/2020/budget_skin_care/