Dr. Danielle Anderson of Bloom Healthcare Announced As The Recipient of AAHCM House Call Physician of the Year Award

Dr. Danielle Anderson of Bloom Healthcare has been awarded the AAHCM House Call Physician of the Year Award. Dr. Anderson has dedicated most of her medical career to the field of home care medicine.

Prestigious Award for Demonstrating Excellence in Home Care

DENVER, CO, US, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloom’s own Dr. Danielle Anderson has been named the House Call Physician of the Year by the American Academy of Home Care Medicine (“AAHCM”). This prestigious award recognizes the physician that most demonstrates the highest quality service, excellence and continued dedication to the field of home-based primary care.

Dr. Anderson has dedicated most of her medical career to the field of home care medicine as a primary care physician, educator, and champion of value-based clinical delivery. As Bloom Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer, she helps lead Bloom’s efforts to support older adults aiming to live as independently and comfortably as possible. Danielle also contributes to Bloom’s clinical operations team, including its provider training and education programs, quality improvement efforts, interdisciplinary and care management teams, and population health initiatives. Dr. Anderson has been at the forefront of geriatric care during the Covid-19 pandemic. The first physician in Colorado to conduct a mass testing event in an assisted living community, Dr. Anderson continues to lead the community response to the pandemic.

Dr. Anderson is passionate about practicing medicine in a way that honors the values of the individual. She believes in medicine that is not based solely on algorithms, rather one that incorporates the practice of the art of medicine at its utmost, allowing the patient’s decisions and goals to direct the plan of care.

AAHCM is a professional association that delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high-value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science, and practice of home care medicine.

About Bloom Healthcare: Bloom is an innovative, growing primary care practice changing the way healthcare is delivered to the most vulnerable of patients. As an employee-owned, physician-led organization, we are dedicated to bringing data-driven healthcare to the doorstep of all our patients, wherever they call “home.” Bloom’s population health strategy is leading the shift from volume to value in home-based primary care through exemplary clinical care, empowered providers, and aligned partnerships.