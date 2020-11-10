Optimum Vizhan Chronicles Life From Great Depression to Modern Era
"Hell & Back" encompasses his father's saga across 20th century AmericaMICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From his father's quiet life on a farm during the Great Depression, to the battlefields of Korea and marriage, author Optimum Vizhan chronicles his father's experiences and that of his family with his biography, "Hell & Back." With this, he not only recounts his father's story but also sheds light on what it was like in America during those pivotal times.
His father's story starts during the Great Depression and follows him growing up on his dad's farm. He recounts tender childhood memories such as tending to his family's pet sheep and milking cows. As well as less pleasant moments like hitting his forehead on a tractor wheel and getting a "V" scar on his head, and other incidences exemplifying "the school of hard knocks." These brushes with death would follow his father through the rest of his life; during his tour of duty in the Korean War, when driving vehicles and building homes, balancing the highs and lows of married life, and undergoing multiple bypasses. In these near death experiences; he developed unconditional love for the woman of his life, his free movie sweet heart.
"I learned to be at peace with myself and God," his father explains. "This peace allowed me to face my hells head on; witness God walking me through them, establish me again and take me through the next season of my life."
About the Author
By narrating how his father encountered life's difficulties and prevailed, through sheer grit and faith, Optimum Vizhan intends to provide his readers with a life navigational and inspirational tool. It serves as a guide for generations to come, showing them how to go through their hell and back.
