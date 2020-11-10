November 10, 2020 - Texas Workforce Commission Celebrates Texas Veterans for Their Service

Date: November 10, 2020

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-636-6994

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) would like to thank all veterans for their sacrifice and service this Veterans Day. There are currently 1.7 million veterans in Texas, and an estimated 967,000 of these veterans are eligible for work. TWC encourages Texas employers to take advantage of the unique talents, skills and discipline that Veterans bring to Texas’ workforce in a wide variety of industries and occupations of the skills.

TWC promotes veterans hiring year round, but Veterans Day offers the opportunity to bring awareness to employers of the many benefits of hiring veterans, and also to reaffirm our strong commitment to helping recent veterans to transition back to civilian jobs, or older veterans seeking to expand their career opportunities.

TWC recently held its ninth Annual Hiring Red, White & You! (HRWY) statewide hiring event. This year’s virtual event was held in partnership with 28 TWC workforce boards, the Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Medical Center and Gov. Greg Abbott.

TWC encourages veterans to seek out the many programs and services offered by TWC and its Workforce Solutions partners to assist them as they transition to the civilian workforce. The leadership skills, teamwork and discipline that our veterans gain through military service translate well to the civilian workforce in fields ranging from engineering to medicine.

TWC is committed to working with its partners to assist transitioning veterans by providing priority service at all Workforce Solutions offices, job placement advantages and training through a variety of initiatives and programs just for veterans. In addition, employers hiring veterans may benefit from a federal tax reduction through the Work Opportunity Tax Credit program.

Other TWC programs and services for veterans include:

Texas Operation Welcome Home The Texas Operation Welcome Home website, texasworkforce.org/texas-operation-welcome-home, spotlights TWC's Skills for Transition Program that assists separating military service members who are seeking employment in the civilian workforce. The Texas Operation Welcome Home website also includes information about our “We Hire Vets” program that recognizes Texas employers for their commitment to hiring veterans.

Texas Veterans Leadership Program TWC's Texas Veterans Leadership Program helps connect veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan to networks and resources tailored to address veterans’ needs ranging from employment and training to medical care, mental health and counseling, veteran’s benefits and more. These connections are made through peer advisors known as Veterans Resource and Referral Specialists who are located throughout the state.

College Credit for Heroes TWC's College Credit for Heroes initiative allows veterans to apply the knowledge and experience gained in the military toward college credit, helping their transition into the civilian workforce. The program launched in 2011 with the goal of recognizing that veterans come equipped with knowledge and skills gained through military service that apply to the civilian workforce in many industries. To date, 48 colleges and universities have partnered with TWC on this initiative by awarding college credit and creating accelerated pathways to degrees and certificates in academic areas such as medical, security, energy, information technology, fire investigation and logistics.

Texas Skills to Work TWC's online military to civilian occupation translator, www.texasskillstowork.com, helps service members match military skills and experience to civilian occupations.

WorkInTexas.com Veterans are given priority access to certain jobs on TWC’s comprehensive online employment resource, WorkInTexas.com. In addition, employers can post opportunities and request job applicants who are veterans.

Please join us in honoring our veterans on Veterans Day and every day. For a full list of veterans services visit: texasworkforce.org/veterans.

Sincerely,

Bryan Daniel, Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public

Julian Alvarez, Commissioner Representing Labor

Aaron Demerson, Commissioner Representing Employers

###mmh