Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,398 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  October   YTD - October Beginning
Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg Oct 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 17,488 14,269 22.6   171,724 145,011 18.4 51,114
  40 < 100 HP 7,024 6,314 11.2   56,957 51,350 10.9 26,178
  100+ HP 3,119 2,844 9.7   16,034 15,999 0.2 8,037
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 27,631 23,427 17.9   244,715 212,360 15.2 85,329
4WD Farm Tractors 635 517 22.8   2,484 2,460 1.0 1,026
Total Farm Tractors 28,266 23,944 18.1   247,199 214,820 15.1 86,355
Self-Prop Combines 567 494 14.8   4,333 4,109 5.5 1,060
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Primary Logo

You just read:

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2020

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.