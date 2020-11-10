MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Conference - Ford Government Refusing to Amend Legislation Making it Harder for Families of the Deceased in Long-term Care to Seek Justice; Advocates, Families and Lawyers Call MPPs to Conscience

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ford government has introduced legislation that would make it significantly harder for residents and families to hold long-term care homes liable for harm resulting from exposure to and infection with COVID-19. Bill 218, the new legislation limiting legal liability, covers any individual, corporation or entity and includes the crown (which means the government and its agencies). This Bill, which was introduced to the Legislature in mid-October, has now gone through second reading and the Standing Committee on Justice Policy held hearings on the proposed legislation on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Dozens of people, including families of the deceased were cut out of the hearings which were limited to only one part-day last week. Committee proceedings were not televised and media could not watch them. The Standing Committee did clause by clause votes on amendments this morning and voted down amendments to carve out long-term care and retirement homes so that families can seek justice.



A joint press conference is being held by the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly, a community legal clinic specializing in seniors’ issues, the Ontario Health Coalition, which represents more than half-a-million Ontarians committed to safeguarding and improving public health care, and Will Davidson LLP, which represents a number of families impacted by COVID-19. The Advocacy Centre for the Elderly, the Ontario Health Coalition, and Will Davidson LLP have all made written submissions and media releases on Bill 218, which can all be found here.

When: November 11 at 12 p.m. by Zoom.

Media are invited to join by Zoom at the following link on Wednesday, November 11 at 12 p.m.

https://zoom.us/j/95261818582?pwd=SHpNaFFLZEZUclQrRTljZSszb1crZz09

or phone at +1 647 558 0588

Meeting ID: 952 6181 8582

Passcode: 398089



Speakers include:

Graham Webb, Executive Director of the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly

Natalie Mehra, Executive Director of the Ontario Health Coalition

Gary Will, Managing Partner of Will Davidson LLP

Sylvia Lyon, Class Plaintiff for Orchard Villa Class Action Claim

Greg McVeigh, Class Plaintiff for Seven Oaks LTC Class Action Claim





For more information: Graham Webb, Advocacy Centre for the Elderly, at 416-358-2208. Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition, at 416-230-6402. Gary Will, Will Davidson LLP, at 905-815-5802.