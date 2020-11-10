Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,312 in the last 365 days.

Kreidler urges U.S. Supreme Court to preserve the Affordable Care Act

November 9, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued the following statement on the Affordable Care Act case, California v. Texas , before the U.S. Supreme Court today:

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s eventual decision on today’s challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will affect the health care of every American. The court should reject the case.

“The challenge is based on a shaky legal argument inspired by mean-spirited politics and their instigators who have consistently failed to acknowledge the benefits of the law since it took effect. More Americans today have health coverage and depend on the numerous benefits and protections. And now, as the pandemic sweeps across the nation, this coverage is saving lives.  

“At risk is the most important protection of all – the guarantee that no health insurer can ask about or reject coverage for a pre-existing medical condition. Overturning the law would again allow health insurance companies to play God with people’s lives. 

“I am hopeful the court will reject this challenge. The ACA is not perfect, but it gives people peace of mind and saves lives. There are plenty of opportunities to improve upon the law. Overturning it now when we face a historic health crisis would be devastating.”

You just read:

Kreidler urges U.S. Supreme Court to preserve the Affordable Care Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.