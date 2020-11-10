Kreidler urges U.S. Supreme Court to preserve the Affordable Care Act

November 9, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued the following statement on the Affordable Care Act case, California v. Texas , before the U.S. Supreme Court today:

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s eventual decision on today’s challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will affect the health care of every American. The court should reject the case.

“The challenge is based on a shaky legal argument inspired by mean-spirited politics and their instigators who have consistently failed to acknowledge the benefits of the law since it took effect. More Americans today have health coverage and depend on the numerous benefits and protections. And now, as the pandemic sweeps across the nation, this coverage is saving lives.

“At risk is the most important protection of all – the guarantee that no health insurer can ask about or reject coverage for a pre-existing medical condition. Overturning the law would again allow health insurance companies to play God with people’s lives.

“I am hopeful the court will reject this challenge. The ACA is not perfect, but it gives people peace of mind and saves lives. There are plenty of opportunities to improve upon the law. Overturning it now when we face a historic health crisis would be devastating.”