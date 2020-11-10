Unlicensed Companies fraudulently purporting to be DFPI-licensed Investment Advisors Lifetime Capital Inc. (Lifetime Paradigm) and Daniel Cory Payne

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that entities, possibly existing outside the U.S., are claiming the name and license number of DFPI-licensed Investment Advisor “Lifetime Capital Inc.” also known as “Lifetime Paradigm” with Central Registration Depository (CRD) number 161124. An agent at that company, Daniel Cory Payne, is also being impersonated. His CRD number is 1630084. The licensees reside in California and are licensed to conduct Investment Advisor activity. The fraudulent entities purporting to be these licensees may be associated with entities named “Bridge Capital Advisors” and “Amber Capital Partners.”

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677”.