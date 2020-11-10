Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,312 in the last 365 days.

Unlicensed Companies fraudulently purporting to be DFPI-licensed Investment Advisors Lifetime Capital Inc. (Lifetime Paradigm) and Daniel Cory Payne

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that entities, possibly existing outside the U.S., are claiming the name and license number of DFPI-licensed Investment Advisor “Lifetime Capital Inc.” also known as “Lifetime Paradigm” with Central Registration Depository (CRD) number 161124. An agent at that company, Daniel Cory Payne, is also being impersonated. His CRD number is 1630084. The licensees reside in California and are licensed to conduct Investment Advisor activity. The fraudulent entities purporting to be these licensees may be associated with entities named “Bridge Capital Advisors” and “Amber Capital Partners.”

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677”.

You just read:

Unlicensed Companies fraudulently purporting to be DFPI-licensed Investment Advisors Lifetime Capital Inc. (Lifetime Paradigm) and Daniel Cory Payne

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.