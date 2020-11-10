Governor Wolf: New Apprenticeships in Water Treatment, Abatement, and Industrial Manufacturing and Mechatronics

Governor Tom Wolf announced new apprenticeship programs in Southcentral and Southeastern Pennsylvania in water treatment, abatement, and industrial manufacturing and mechatronics. The Wolf Administration is commitment to helping workers increase their skills and attracting more businesses throughout the commonwealth.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves a chance to build a rewarding career and provide for their family through a sustaining wage,” said Gov. Wolf. “Apprenticeships enable students and workers to get hands-on experience and learn the necessary skills needed for in-demand careers, all while earning a paycheck from their employer. We are investing in apprenticeships across the commonwealth to ensure that Pennsylvania has the most prepared and talented workforce in the country.”

The Department of Labor & Industry’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) recently approved a group, non-joint apprenticeship program with Mifflin Academy of Science & Technology in Lewistown, for Water Systems Operation Specialists. The Academy will partner with the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Lewistown to provide the program-related instruction.

“The Academy is proud to continue our support of local employers and registered apprenticeships through this program,” said Mike McMonigal, supervisor of adult and post-secondary education at Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology. “Our partnership with the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Lewistown further demonstrates how industry and education can work together to develop a skilled workforce for our community.”

The Baxter Group, Inc. recently registered an individual, non-joint apprenticeship program for abatement supervisors. They have partnered with Aerosol Monitoring and Training to establish these construction/maintenance training programs.

“From the moment I reached out for more information on establishing an Apprenticeship Program and throughout the entire approval process, the representatives and committee members generously provided guidance and direction,” said Jocelyne Melton, CEO of the Baxter Group, Inc. “We are very excited to be able to offer such an opportunity and strive to make our company one of the best companies to work for in Franklin County, thus creating a journey of success to our employees.”

Lastly, the German American Chamber of Commerce Philadelphia (GACC Philadelphia) registered a group, non-joint apprenticeship program in partnership with the Northampton Community College and Lehigh Carbon Community College. The training provided will support an industrial manufacturing and mechatronics technician with the manufacturing industry.

“The German American Chamber of Commerce places companies at the center of training and aligns curriculum with strategic academic partners such as community colleges and high schools,” said Susanne Rehse, executive director of GACC Philadelphia. “We carefully design and oversee these programs to ensure they are sustainable for the host companies, the apprentices, and the surrounding communities.”

The Wolf Administration established the ATO in 2016 to support and expand registered apprenticeship programs statewide. The office provides outreach, education, and technical support to current and prospective apprenticeship program sponsors and apprentices.

“Reskilling programs are a critical tool to adapt and rebuild our workforce to respond to changes in the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “Apprenticeships are a great opportunity for Pennsylvanians to earn a steady paycheck while learning the skills needed for the jobs that will exist in this new economy.”

Since the ATO was created in early 2016, the office has registered 180 new program sponsors and 274 new occupations, bringing the total number of registered apprentices to 17,966 statewide.

Apprenticeship programs are used to provide employer-driven training to create a more productive, diverse, highly skilled workforce for employers and help reduce employee turnover. The program provides job seekers with increased skills, and a nationally recognized credential to support future career advancement and increased wages.

Visit ATO for more information about apprenticeship programs and the Apprenticeship and Training Office.