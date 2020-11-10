Digimind Named a Strong Performer in Social Listening Platforms Evaluation by Independent Research Firm
In-depth analysis concluded Digimind is a Strong Performer in Social Listening Platforms evaluation, ranking among highest scores in Analytics criterion.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digimind announced today that it’s been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Social Listening Platforms, Q4 2020 report. Forrester identified the 10 most significant providers in the category, and evaluated them.
Read the report: https://digimind.co/wave-slp
According to Forrester, vendors that can provide advanced analytics, brand measurement in visualizations, and broad tech integrations, position themselves to successfully deliver enterprise-wide consumer and social intelligence to their customers.
In the 36-criterion evaluation, a review that assessed current offering, strategy, and market presence, Digimind received the highest scores possible in the Text, Topic/Theme, Sentiment/Emotion, Influencer, Location, Query, Collaboration and Management, Social Technology, Non-social Voice of the Customer, Onboarding and Account Management, and Commercial Model criteria.
According to the report, “[…] Digimind is a robust option” and “its 5Ws (what-when-where-who-how) layout sets it apart”. The report also stated that “Digimind also offers a choose-your-adventure onboarding process and easy-to-follow pricing model.”
“Digimind is proud to be named a Strong Performer in the The Forrester Wave™: Social Listening Platforms, Q4 2020 Report and we’re honored for this recognition that comes in addition to being named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2019. We believe this recognition in both evaluations speaks to our commitment and ability to empower enterprises to understand the world as it is through social, market, and competitive intelligence. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the need for digital transformation and robust data gathering. As a result, companies are more incentivized to act on data acquired from social media as a source of real-time information that complements typical market research channels like customer surveys and focus groups. At the same time, data does not exist in isolation. It’s important to be able to combine and visualize different sources to paint a holistic view of consumer and market data.” says Paul Vivant, co-founder and CEO of Digimind.
He adds, “I would like to thank our valued customers for their trust and loyalty, and our dedicated teams for their hard work. In these uncertain times humanity is living in, our mission to help our customers understand the world as it is, and to help them make data-driven decisions has never been more relevant.”
About Digimind
Digimind is the global leader in AI-Powered social listening platforms and market intelligence software, designed for brands and agencies who want to accelerate digital transformation through an insights-driven approach. Digimind’s best-in-class technology transforms social and online data into actionable business insights, enabling marketers to effectively plan, execute, and analyze their marketing strategy.
With offices in New York, Paris, Singapore, Grenoble, Rabat, Buenos Aires, Mexico, Madrid and Amsterdam, Digimind is serving more than 700 customers worldwide. Learn more at www.digimind.com.
