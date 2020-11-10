Rolling Roadblock on I-80 WB/EB Thursday in Liberty Township, Montour County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, are advised of a rolling roadblock that will take place west of the Route 54 interchange (Danville exit 224).

On Thursday, November 12, at 9:00 AM, the contractor, I.B. Able, Inc, will begin the rolling roadblock between mile markers 220 and 223, while they pull utility cables across the interstate. • For westbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 223 and will continue to mile marker 220. Mile marker 223 is approximately 1 mile west of the Route 54 interchange. • For eastbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 220 and continue to mile marker 223. Mile marker 220 is approximately 5 miles east of the Route 254 interchange.

The rolling roadblock is expected to last approximately 15 minutes. Motorists in both the westbound and eastbound lanes should expect slow moving traffic while the work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###