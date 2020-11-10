Correctional officer arrested for murder following FDLE investigation

CLERMONT, Fla. – Following an FDLE investigation, Michael Raymond Riley, Jr., 27, was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office yesterday on charges of second-degree murder following the June death of an inmate at Lake Correctional Institution.

The investigation began June 18, 2020, at the request of the Florida Department of Corrections. The investigation shows the victim died as a result of actions taken by Riley in his capacity as a correctional officer.

Secretary Mark Inch said, “I appreciate the work of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FDC Office of Inspector General for investigating this case and ensuring appropriate action was taken. The Florida Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for the malicious application of force. We must work to ensure the safety of both the community and those entrusted to our custody. If an officer acts outside of their authorities and the standards of the Department, they will be held accountable. Our agency is rooted in the core values of respect, integrity, courage, selfless service and compassion and these actions are no representation of the dedicated officers who serve daily with these values at the forefront.”

As is routine, the FDLE provided its case to the Office of the State Attorney, 5th Judicial Circuit, for review and subsequent Grand Jury Indictment.

Riley was booked into the Polk County Jail on the warrant. The Office of the State Attorney, 5th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.

