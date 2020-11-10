Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,245 in the last 365 days.

Caregivers Charged in Death of Vulnerable Adult

MEMPHIS – An investigation by Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of three caregivers in the death of a 59-year-old patient.

On September 4, 2019, after receiving information from the Division of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Agents began investigating an incident involving a TennCare recipient who sustained life-threatening, unreported injuries.  On June 25, 2019, John Bulmanski (12/30/60) was critically injured while being transported by staff of a Cordova care facility.  His injuries were not reported at the time. The next morning, he was taken to a hospital where it was discovered he suffered a broken neck.  Mr. Bulmanski died from complications due to his injuries on April 28, 2020.  During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information indicating Sharon Fleming (DOB: 1/3/60), Brandon Carter (DOB: 12/18/94), and Kanisha Harris (DOB: 8/2/90), all of Memphis, were responsible for the patient at the time of his injury.

On November 3rd, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Fleming and Carter with one count of First Degree Murder during the Perpetration of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable or Elderly Adult.  Harris was indicted on a count of Facilitation of First Degree Murder during the Perpetration of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable or Elderly Adult.  On November 5th, all three were arrested.  Fleming and Harris were booked into the Shelby County Jail East.  Carter was booked into the Shelby County Jail.  Fleming and Carter each have a bond of $200,000.  Harris’s bond is set at $25,000.

The Tennessee Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,862,935.00 for Federal fiscal year 2020. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,287,645.00 for FY 2021, is funded by the State of Tennessee.     

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Caregivers Charged in Death of Vulnerable Adult

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.