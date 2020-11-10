Caregivers Charged in Death of Vulnerable Adult

MEMPHIS – An investigation by Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of three caregivers in the death of a 59-year-old patient.

On September 4, 2019, after receiving information from the Division of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Agents began investigating an incident involving a TennCare recipient who sustained life-threatening, unreported injuries. On June 25, 2019, John Bulmanski (12/30/60) was critically injured while being transported by staff of a Cordova care facility. His injuries were not reported at the time. The next morning, he was taken to a hospital where it was discovered he suffered a broken neck. Mr. Bulmanski died from complications due to his injuries on April 28, 2020. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information indicating Sharon Fleming (DOB: 1/3/60), Brandon Carter (DOB: 12/18/94), and Kanisha Harris (DOB: 8/2/90), all of Memphis, were responsible for the patient at the time of his injury.

On November 3rd, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Fleming and Carter with one count of First Degree Murder during the Perpetration of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable or Elderly Adult. Harris was indicted on a count of Facilitation of First Degree Murder during the Perpetration of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable or Elderly Adult. On November 5th, all three were arrested. Fleming and Harris were booked into the Shelby County Jail East. Carter was booked into the Shelby County Jail. Fleming and Carter each have a bond of $200,000. Harris’s bond is set at $25,000.

