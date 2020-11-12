Canadian Author Partners with American Publisher. A Children's Book About Diversity & Inclusion. "Apple in the Woods"
Tina M. Fournier Partners with Isabella Media & Launches a Kickstarter Campaign to Publish a Magical & Fun Story for Children About Diversity & Inclusion
Growing the Mind of Little Readers, Like Growing Flowers.”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book that helps children learn about inclusion and that it is ok if you are different and not like everyone else.
— Tina M. Fournier
The story “Apple in the Woods”, is a children’s fictional picture book about a Miniature Schnauzer dog named Apple, who loves to play in the woods. The woods are a magical place and as the day progresses, “Apple” makes some new friends, visits a pond, and helps look with her new friends for a missing animated bush that talks. Apple’s new friends are comprised of a bush and his brother, a cat, a couple of fairies and an elf that do not look the same as everyone else. Apple’s ears are not quite the same. One ear stands up straight while the other flops over. She also has one eye slightly larger than the other. One of the fairies only has one wing and is afraid to go outside because of what others in the magical forest will think of her. The book will help the child reader in this day and age of diversity and inclusion, learn that it is ok that you are different in an entertaining and magical way.
Tina wants to deliver this important message of diversity and inclusion through a wonderful children's story that opens the eyes of children that read it to be inclusive of all their diverse friends, new and old. Opening little readers minds to wonderful possibilities through a magical story about making new friends.
The story "Apple in the Woods" was inspired by Tina's very own pet Schnauzer and creating bedtime stories for her children while they were growing up.
Tina M. Fournier has partnered with Isabella Media and launched a Kickstarter Campaign. Isabella Media has made many illustrated children's books so the risks in this campaign are very minimal.
Help an emerging author publish her first book.
The Kickstarter Campaign;
In exchange for pledging, backers can gain access to a variety of rewards including:
Poster "It's OK to be Different" $18.00 USD
T-Shirt for $20.00 USD
Limited Edition Signed Copy for $25.00 USD
Limited Edition Signed Copy of the book plus a puzzle made from an illustration from the book for $50.00 USD
Pre-order 4 Books with a 30 minute Author Zoom call $80.00
Pre-order a 5 Book Bundle with 30 minute Zoom reading & Q & A's with Author
Plus all pledges are entered into a weekly draw.
Prizes include; puzzles, crayons, colouring pages, board games, pens, markers, book marks and journals
Book Release Date: Spring 2021
For more information, please visit the Kickstarter page HERE or contact me at the below.
You can also visit our websites at;
Tina M. Fournier
https://tinamfournier.com
Apple in the Woods
https://appleinthewoods.com
Tina Fournier
Author
+1 613-795-8557
tinafournier68@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn