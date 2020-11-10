TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento Announces New Rocklin Community ‘Timbercove at Sierra Pine’

Sustainably built community to encompass 71 single-family homes, opening this weekend

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento today announced its newest community in Rocklin. ‘Timbercove at Sierra Pine’ features 71 single-family homes with three home designs. The community will open on Nov. 14, introducing new inventory to the rapidly growing region at a competitive value.



“We’re thrilled to bring new homes to Rocklin,” said Phil Bodem, president of TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento. “Everything we do is inspired by the way people live and Timbercove will offer a high quality of life with amazing amenities nearby. Residents will enjoy top-ranked schools, excellent public safety, easy access to highways, retail, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including a community park and bike path.”

Located at the cross streets of Pacific and Dominguez Road, all three of Timbercove’s home designs are two-story with a two-car garage and an optional covered patio. Residence One will offer 1,895 square feet of space, three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Residence Two will feature four bedrooms with at least one downstairs, and three baths on 2,049 square feet of space. Residence Three will include 2,300 square feet of space with four bedrooms with at least one bedroom located downstairs, a loft and three baths. All three Residences will offer the choice of Spanish Colonial, Western Farmhouse or Italian Villa design. Prices for all homes are in the $400,000s.

The homes are being built with HomeSmart® technology. Homebuyers will also enjoy the elevated and personalized experience through the TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento Design Studio. The feature includes a design consultant that assists new homeowners with selecting flooring, counters, cabinets, lighting, fixtures and appliances.

“TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento has established a premium position in the market by focusing on individuality, authenticity and integrity to ensure every house becomes a home,” said Bodem. “Timbercove encompasses these values extremely well. We are honored to play a part in making people’s dreams of a perfect home become a reality. Our team also continues looking for new opportunities to develop more communities in the Greater Sacramento area and we look forward to providing even more homes to future homeowners.”

The three models at Timbercove are available to view by appointment beginning this Saturday, Nov. 14. TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento has been implementing enhanced cleaning protocols, employee health screenings, requiring face coverings, promoting social distancing, as well as providing virtual appointments to ensure homebuyer and employee safety. For more information about the community or to schedule a viewing, visit TriPointeHomes.com/Sacramento.

ABOUT TRI POINTE HOMES® SACRAMENTO

TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento designs, constructs, and sells innovative single-family homes and townhomes. Founded on more than a century of combined real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality master-planned and urban infill communities throughout the Sacramento metro area. Dedicated to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. In 2019, TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento was honored with several design honors as well as Community of the Year in Major Achievements and Merchandising Excellence (MAME) by the Sales & Marketing Council and North State Builders Industry Awards. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/Sacramento.

Media Contact:

Augustine Agency

Jaime Hayden

Office: (916) 960-2894

jhayden@augustineagency.com