Customer Service on Social Media Made Easy with XcelSocial and ServiceNow
Xceltrait, a ServiceNow Partner, is pleased to announce the release of version 2.0 of XcelSocial, a social media integration app built on the Now platform.IRVING, TX, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xceltrait, a ServiceNow Partner focused on implementing ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management and Field Service Management modules, is pleased to announce the release of version 2.0 of XcelSocial, an integration app built on the Now platform, certified and available on the ServiceNow App Store.
XcelSocial is a natively integrated tool for ServiceNow that enables organizations to proactively capture and manage key customer comments on social media platforms directly into ServiceNow.
Speaking on this occasion, Vikas Magoo, President of Xceltrait Inc., said, “Over 80% of people expect companies to respond to a social media complaint within a day. Providing instant response and resolution to complaints and issues raised on social media is essential for businesses to maintain a competitive advantage. With XcelSocial, we make it easy for ServiceNow CSM users to ace their social media customer service game – without any investments in a separate tool.”
With XcelSocial, organizations can get real-time visibility into customer issues as they occur on social media.
It allows organizations to proactively capture and manage customer issues from social media platforms. By connecting one or more company Social Media assets to ServiceNow Customer Service Management, it brings all comments related to post made by the company into ServiceNow and automatically creates cases within ServiceNow CSM. Once a case is created, agents can work the case through their case management process. XcelSocial enables the agents to respond to customers’ comments and posts from within the ServiceNow platform and leverage customer management processes/workflows that have been established.
“While there are several tools available in the market for social media customer service, XcelSocial scores on two fronts. One, it is tightly integrated with ServiceNow. So, all the data and communication are secure and reside right within the organization’s ServiceNow instance. Secondly, organizations don’t need to buy a separate subscription of any other tool to enable social media based customer service. XcelSocial works natively with ServiceNow. This is especially useful for small and medium-size businesses who are working with tight budgets,” added Vikas.
With XcelSocial, organizations can foster customer loyalty to build their customer service management team from a cost to a revenue center.
To know more about XcelSocial, visit https://xceltrait.com/xcelsocial-2
About Xceltrait
Xceltrait was established in 2006. Since our inception, we have focused on developing solutions and processes to help transform how organizations accomplish their business better, faster, smarter.
At Xceltrait, we foster a customer-centric culture, and we believe in taking innovation to the next level. Our attitude is built towards problem-solving and doing what is best for our customers. No matter how large or small the problems we face, we aim to solve them by leveraging our industry experience, rigorous analytical capabilities, and pragmatic mindset. More importantly, we consider a company’s bigger picture throughout, because we are committed to its success.
Vikas Magoo
Xceltrait Inc.
+1 630-877-7347
vikas.magoo@xceltrait.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn