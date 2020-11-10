Advanced Wound Care Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Advanced Wound Care Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Wound Care Market:

Executive Summary

Global Advanced Wound Care Market is valued approximately USD 15 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Advanced wound care products are used to treat chronic wounds, burns, and surgical wounds. As chronic and complex wounds represent one of the predominant challenges to global healthcare systems because they would take more time to heal and expensive to treat. The rising number of surgical wounds, burn injuries, traumatic wounds, obesity and increasing spending on chronic wounds are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Further, adoption of advanced wounds treatment over traditional wounds treatment and rising geriatric population across the world would drive the growth of the market. For instance: as per Statista, the American geriatric population (65 years old or more) was 16% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 22 % of American geriatric population in 2050. Moreover, the introduction of products and solutions along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 11th October 2019, 3M Company acquired Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide. This acquisition will expand Medical Solutions business and offers comprehensive advanced and surgical wound care solutions to improve outcomes and enhance the patient and provider experience. Whereas, high cost of advanced wound care products and risks associated with the use of advanced wound care products is the major factor restraining the growth of global Advanced Wound Care market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Advanced Wound Care market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions resulting in chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds; the increasing incidence of burn injuries; increasing spending on surgical and chronic wounds; and technological advancements in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Group

Smith & Nephew Plc

Convatec Group Plc

Coloplast A/S

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product:

Dressings

Devices & Accessories

Grafts & Matrices

Topical Agents

by Wound Type:

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Burns & Other Wounds

By End-User:

Hospitals, ASCs and Wound Care Centers

Homecare Settings

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Wound Care Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.