Gov. Ricketts Announces Major Blair Investment from Dollar General Corporation

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts relayed news of Dollar General Corporation’s plans to build a state-of-the-art distribution center in Blair. The facility, which will include dual capabilities between the company’s dry and DG Fresh supply chain operations, represents an $85 million investment from the major retailer in Washington County and is expected to create 400 new jobs at full capacity. Construction is scheduled to begin next month, with completion slated for 2022.

“This $85 million investment by Dollar General speaks to Nebraska’s business friendliness and natural advantages as a logistics and supply chain hub,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The dual distribution center also adds to the tremendous growth Blair has been experiencing. Thanks to Dollar General for selecting Nebraska to be home to this new facility.”

Dollar General opened its first Nebraska store in 1992. Today, the company employs around 1,100 Nebraskans at more than 130 stores. Blair’s dual facility will be its first-ever ground-up combined distribution center, bringing together 650,000 square feet of dry goods space and around 150,000 square feet of DG Fresh items.

In an official press release, Dollar General pointed to Blair’s business environment and workforce as decisive factors that influenced the site selection process, as well as ongoing support from State and local officials.

“We are excited for the addition of our first-ever, ground-up dual distribution center, which is to be built in Blair, and look forward to expanding our mission of Serving Others in the Midwest,” said Mike Kindy, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain. “We are grateful for the continued partnerships with Nebraska state and local leaders, particularly Governor Pete Ricketts and Washington County Economic Development Director Mike Rooks, who, together with their outstanding teams, have helped make this project possible. We also look forward to welcoming approximately 400 new Nebraska employees to our Dollar General family soon.”

Rooks expressed the excitement that has been building in Washington County since the official announcement.

“We’re proud to welcome the first ground-up, dual-distribution site for America’s general store to Blair,” he said. “Dollar General’s commitment to community is a perfect fit for this region; Washington County, regional leaders, and Dollar General have worked together to bring this exciting project forward. Dollar General’s new 85-acre site will be a terrific addition to our local landscape, and we’re excited to send our best workers to fill the more than 400 jobs this outstanding project will create.”

Anthony L. Goins, Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED)—whose Business Recruitment Team has been communicating with Dollar General to help bring the project to fruition—stressed the collaborative spirit and productive business climate that continue to bring job-creating investments to Nebraska.

“Our state continues to succeed at recruiting great companies and producing economic opportunities for our citizens,” he said. “A major reason for that, aside from our competitive advantages, is the fact that we have some of the best in the business working on our team to make companies feel at home; people who understand that recruitment is about building relationships as much as it’s about being the best location for investment.”

In an official press release, Dollar General said it intends not only to create jobs in Blair, but to make a positive economic impact in the community. Since 1993, for example, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million to nonprofits, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of its distribution centers and stores to support adult literacy and continued education. Meanwhile, the company highlighted its plans to expand its DG Private Fleet at the Blair facility, enabling employees to receive no-cost, on-the-job training to earn a Class A commercial driver’s license.