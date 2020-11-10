Striking Art Installation for Remembrance Day at Royal Hospital School
Remembrance Day is a huge date in our calendar here at school and the whole school community is involved in paying our respects to those who lost their lives in the world wars.”HOLBROOK, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Hospital School in Holbrook, Suffolk has created a striking art installation for Remembrance Day entitled ‘Shrouded’. Emulating the artist Christo, the school’s art department and Year 10 artists have shrouded the school’s avenue of trees, and the balconies and balustrading of the impressive buildings. A visual commemoration for those who lost their lives in all of the wars including WW1, WW2, the Falklands War, the Gulf War and conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. The installation aims to mirror the respectful shrouding of the fallen, for their final journey.
On Armistice Day, Wednesday 11th November we will remember all the people who have died in wars - not just World War One. This includes World War Two, the Falklands War, the Gulf War and conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The dramatic installation will be the backdrop for the school’s Remembrance parade, or divisions as it’s known at the school. This involves all 750 pupils marching in remembrance of those whose lives were lost. The event will take place in a Covid safe way, seeing pupils socially distanced and marching in year group bubbles.
The school’s Head of Art, Harriet Barber is delighted with the effect of the installation and said, “we were particularly ambitious this year with the scale of the tribute we wanted to create. Over a kilometre of fabric, kindly donated by DTE Scaffolding ltd, and two kilometres of red cord have been used to bring the concept to life. Our year 10 artists have worked really hard as part of their GCSE ‘wrapped’ project on creating this fabulous installation”
Headmaster, Simon Lockyer remarked, “we are proud of our seafaring history and this maritime heritage lives on in the daily life of the School through a number of traditions including divisions. Remembrance Day is a huge date in our calendar here at school and the whole school community is involved in paying our respects to those who lost their lives in the world wars.”
Ordinarily, parents of pupils, alumni and members of the public are able to come to the school to watch the divisions but sadly they are not able to due to Covid 19. However, the school will be recording the event and broadcasting it as a Facebook live event to ensure the wider community can join in their act of Remembrance.
The Royal Hospital School is an independent co-educational boarding and day school for 11-18 year olds, providing an outstanding, full and broad education enriched by a unique naval heritage and fit for the modern world. Founded in 1712 in Greenwich, London, it moved to its spectacular site, set in 200 acres of Suffolk countryside overlooking the River Stour, in 1933. The School has continued to develop its spectacular purpose-built site and grow in size and reputation to become one of East Anglia's leading independent schools.
The installation will be complete on the 10th November
