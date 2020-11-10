Meir Itaev Reminisces on the Success of “A Soulful Christmas Celebration”
Meir Itaev Discussed the Success of “A Soulful Christmas Celebration”LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in 2016, the Rainbow Children’s Academy put together a holiday event known as “A Soulful Christmas Celebration”. The celebration was an attempt to recognize the incredible impact that the academy has had on the surrounding community and was held on Friday, December 21 on Academy property in Inglewood, California. This Hollywood red carpet inspired event achieved an incredible turn-out with attendees consisting of dignitaries, parents, children, and even celebrities.
The sold-out event was hosted by actors Jamal “Herculeez” Mixon known for his work in The Nutty Professor movies and brother Jerrod “Big Tyme” Mixon from “Me, Myself and Irene” while the food was catered through Delights by Lionel.
Councilman Mike Gipson’s office formerly congratulated and recognized Michale Itaev, the founder of Rainbow Children’s Academy, for all of the beneficial work done for the local community through his organization.
Rainbow Children’s Academy opened its doors back in 2006 in Inglewood, California. 14 years later and they are still experiencing massive amounts of success. Their innovative curriculum is geared towards toddlers 18-30 months of age as well as preschoolers 2-6 years old. The Academy provides various subjects including arts and crafts, computer lab, reading readiness, science and math, social studies, field trips, storytime, language arts, dramatic plays, music and dance, celebrations, circle time homework, and more.
“The academy is a community-based, educational institute that caters to the needs of the communities that offer a solid educational experience and encourages children to participate in its culturally enriched programs,” says Founder and Project Manager, Meir Itaev.
Meir Itaev is also the founder and owner of West Coast Commodity and Technology. As a successful entrepreneur from California, Meir Itaev is actively involved in the local community through his contributions to the Rainbow Children's Academy.
As the CEO of West Coast Commodity & Technology Co, Meir Itaev is building a gasification power plant in foreign countries including Mexico.
