CLEAResult Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Streem to Deliver AR- and AI-Enabled Remote Energy Efficiency Solutions to Utilities

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAResult, the leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities in North America, has signed a multi-year agreement with Streem expanding its use of Streem’s award-winning video collaboration platform to build new revenue and efficiency programs within the industry. Using augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI), Streem’s proprietary platform allows utilities and CLEAResult energy assessors to remotely engage in secure video collaboration sessions with customers using their smartphones.

“Together, CLEAResult and Streem are leading the utility industry in leveraging AR and AI to provide valuable solutions -- and energy savings -- to consumers,” said CLEAResult CEO Scott Boose. “Using Streem technology, we have successfully launched more than 40 virtual engagement pilots in 2020 for 34 utility clients across the United State and in two Canadian provinces.”

Not only does the award-winning Streem platform collect dimensions, serial and model numbers and other important contextual information, it does so in a user-friendly secure video session without the need for an energy assessor to enter a customer’s home or business.

“Our mission is to make the world’s technology more accessible, and it’s exciting to see it come to life in such a meaningful way. Not only do the services we provide through CLEAResult have a positive impact on consumers, businesses and energy providers, but ultimately, we believe the Streem platform can be a catalyst for responsible environmental stewardship,” said Ryan Fink, President and Co-founder of Streem, a Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) company.

In April 2020, CLEAResult and Streem partnered to bring the first fully-featured Virtual Assessment and Assurance offering to market, allowing CLEAResult utility clients to continue delivering traditional energy assessments to their commercial and residential customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through virtual energy assessments and assurance (QA) visits conducted through Streem.

“With dozens of successful virtual home energy assessment pilots under our belts, we are now working with utilities to build more technology-driven solutions into their standard program offerings,” said Seth Little, CLEAResult’s Director of Virtual Delivery. “From on demand virtual energy advising to EV site inspections to quality assurance, the Streem platform helps us deliver more choice, convenience and control to utility customers and has been a revenue driver across our business.”

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

About Streem

Streem’s mission is to make the world’s expertise more accessible. Using augmented reality (AR), computer vision and machine learning, Streem makes communication between consumers and brands more efficient, more accurate, and more convenient - all while providing contextual insights to the brand. Streem provides a full platform (SDK and Web) that enables remote video collaboration, offers simple AR tools to make that experience as valuable as being on-site, and automatically captures relevant project or product data to better arm experts with the information they need. Streem is part of the Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) portfolio, which also includes four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance.

