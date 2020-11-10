Florida Cancer Specialists and Humana Sign Agreement Expanding Medicare Coverage to 19 Additional Counties Throughout Florida

Agreement will enable Humana Medicare Advantage members in 54 counties in-network access to FCS’ value-based community cancer care and leading oncology services

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, finalized an agreement to expand coverage for 19 counties.

Effective November 2, FCS is in-network in Humana Commercial, Medicaid and now Medicare plans in Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto, Highlands, Marion, Sumter, Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Volusia and Flagler counties. Humana plans are currently available in 35 counties in Northern and parts of Southwest Florida.



Humana members with coverage may receive oncology and hematology physician services, as well as radiation oncology, radiology, laboratory, pathology and pharmacy services at in-network rates.

FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker said, “Given the prevalence of cancer throughout Florida and increasing burden of this disease, the expansion of coverage for patients is mission critical. Many more Humana members throughout the state will now have convenient, easy access to FCS’ comprehensive range of world-class treatment services close to home.”

“This expansion recognizes our continuous achievement of rigorous quality and service metrics that enhance the value of patient care,” added FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio N. Gordan. “Working together, we are enhancing the success and efficiency of oncology and hematology care and reducing overall costs.”

“Through our collaborative partnerships with Humana and other payors, we continue the pursuit of ensuring access for anyone in need of cancer care,” said Sara Krakowski, FCS senior director of payor relations.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

About Humana:

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in the Humana network. The provider may also contract with other Plans. Y0040_GCHKZ67EN_C

