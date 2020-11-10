EasyCare Launches New Suite of Digital Resources and Training Tools to Help RV Dealers Adapt to Changes in Consumer Behavior and Continue to Thrive in a Booming Market

/EIN News/ -- Norcross, GA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyCare, a leading provider and administrator of F&I products and solutions offered by RV dealers, announces a full suite of RV-specific digital marketing and training resources to help dealers navigate a changing industry.

As vacationers look for alternative ways to travel and escape the confines of their homes more than ever, dealers have seen an unprecedented surge in sales. EasyCare's comprehensive Digital Marketing Toolkit offers them the chance to conduct business in a way that works for every customer, with marketing support and extensive sales, F&I and compliance training, and more, all available on-demand.

"The RV industry is seeing a huge increase in demand right now, with sales up over 31% year-over-year in September alone, and dealers have to meet this demand differently than ever before. Consumers are increasingly going online for information. We're focused on providing the content our dealers need to educate buyers on the products and services available at the dealership in the most convenient, transparent way possible," says Walt Burns V, National Sales Manager, EasyCare RV. "EasyCare's online marketing assets give dealers the resources they need to keep up with both this robust growth and the changes in the way customers are starting their buying journey. And with RVIA predicting shipments will continue to grow by over 20% in 2021, it's crucial to continue to prepare and plan for the future."

Digital marketing tools available to EasyCare partners include:

Point-of-purchase-tools: According to Forbes, 90% of customers say videos have a huge impact on their buying decisions. Our complimentary product explainer videos and digital marketing assets are ready to share online or directly with buyers via email, text, or social media to help educate them on the value of F&I products.

EasyCare University Digital Learning: Webinars and a library of comprehensive online courses covering a range of F&I product knowledge and advanced selling strategies, developed and led by EasyCare's veteran in-house training team.

Compliance Essentials: Video-based, interactive training to help staff maintain rigorous compliance standards.

"With over 36 years of expertise consulting and supporting our dealers, we understand how critical it is that we help our dealers provide their customers the best ownership experience possible, so they return for future service and sales," says Burns.

Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

