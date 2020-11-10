Microfluidics Market Size to Reach US$ 32.97 Billion by 2027

The global microfluidics market size was valued at US$ 13.8 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 32.97 Billion by 2027 Report Says Precedence Research.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microfluidics market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.



Microfluidics refers to the science of controlling and manipulating fluids, commonly in the range of microliters (10-6) to picoliters (10-12), in networks of channels having dimensions ranging from tens to hundreds of micrometers. This discipline was originated in the early 1990’s and since then has been growing exponentially. It is analyzed as an essential tool for the life science research or in other significant researches in the field of biotechnologies. Because of the low volumes required, microfluidic technologies emerged as a promising alternative over the conventional laboratory techniques.

Microfluidics is mostly used and described in “organ on a chip” and “lab on a chip” technologies. However, it can be applied in a wide range of applications that includes pharmaceuticals (drug discovery), cosmetics (emulsions & formulations), chemistry (flow synthesis & stoichiometry), health (personalized medicine & diagnosis), energy (EOR models plasma confinement), and biology (cell culture and 3D printing).

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1116

Growth Factors

Rising demand for Point of Care (POC) testing in a wide range of applications because of the benefits associated with the incorporation of microfluidics along with high return on investments anticipated to propel the market growth of microfluidics during the analysis period. In addition, high-throughput screening methodologies, low-volume sample analysis, and increased demand for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for the players operating in the microfluidics market during the forthcoming years. On the contrary, lack of market visibility for the microfluidics products coupled with high prices of the microfluidics sensors and integrated systems is the key factor that restrict the market growth.

Microfluidics has been successfully applied for the manufacturing of a diverse range of commercial products. For example, integrated fluidic circuits designed by the Fluidigm Corporation offers sample throughput that is comparatively high and provides cost-effective solutions for multiplex single-nucleotide polymorphism genotyping. Likewise, another manufacturer named Quanta Life that provides droplet-based microfluidic solutions for carrying out digital PCR for quantification of nucleic acids.

Caliper Life Sciences offers LabChip systems that use a glass microfluidic chip to receive a high-throughput fluorescent and electrophoretic analysis of protein fragments and nucleic acid. Further, technological advancement is the key factor that drives the market growth. For instance, organ-on-chips are the microfluidic devices that are used for culturing living cells in constantly perfused and micrometer-sized chambers to model physiological functions of tissues and organs.

Get Full Report with Complete ToC@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/microfluidics-market

Regional Snapshots

North America holds the largest value share in the global market for microfluidics. The growth of the region is mainly attributed to better reimbursement policies, well-established healthcare system, and the higher adoption of novel therapeutics among the common population.

Microfluidics is an enormously growing medical segment particularly in the United States in terms of investment on the Research & Development (R&D) for advancement in the microfluidic devices that further impel the growth of the market value. Further, the field of Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics largely uses microfluidic technology for wide range of applications such as infectious diseases, molecular diagnostics, resource-limited settings, and chronic diseases. Recent advancements from researchers in the microfluidics aim to produce integrated devices that are automated, self-contained, rapid, and easy-to-use. As the United States has been a front-runner in technological advancements, the microfluidics market in the region expected to flourish at a prominent rate.

Request for Customization@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1116

Key Players & Strategies

The global microfluidics industry witnesses intense competition among the market players as they are prominently investing in the new product advancement and development. This growth strategy helps the market participants to strengthen their footprint in the market and also in uplifting the position in the global market. For instance, in September 2019, Fluidigm Corporation introduced a novel microfluidics-based workflow i.e. Advanta RNA-Seq NGS Library Prep Kit that was designed for the preparation of RNA sequencing libraries.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cellix Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, biomérieux, Elveflow, and Micronit Micro Technologies B.V. among others.

Browse more Healthcare Industry Related Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare

Report Highlights

North America emerged as the largest share holder in the global microfluidics market owing to the presence of well-established market players in the region

The Asia Pacific encountered to be the fastest growing market because of affordable labor, sophisticated research infrastructure, and adoption of microfluidic platforms

The PDMS-based microfluidic chips segment led the global microfluidics market in terms of revenue in 2019 and expected to register the fastest growth rate over the analysis period

Polymer-based microfluidic devices proved as a better alternative to the glass and silicon-based microfluidic devices

Based on technology, the medical technology segment dominated the global market in 2019 owing to the major benefits offered by the microfluidics for the POC diagnostics

The lab-on-a-chip application accounted for the largest value share in the global market and estimated to continue its dominance throughout the analysis period

Market Segmentation

By Material

Glass

Silicon

PDMS

Polymers

Others





By Technology

Non-Medical

Medical

By Application

Organs-on-chips

Lab-on-a-chip

Continuous Flow Microfluidics

Acoustofluidics and Microfluidics

Optofluidics and Microfluidics

Electrophoresis and Microfluidics

By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1116

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 774 402 6168

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/