For Three Days, November 16-18, the Entire Global Industry Convenes to Collaborate on Re-Defining the Future of Fitness Virtually

Questex’s Club Industry and Sibec join forces with major global industry organizations and over 80 key leaders to host the Future of Fitness, a virtual event that spans Asia, Europe, Latin America, UK and the United States to a path of reinvention and relevance

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The health and wellness industry must reinvent itself to survive and thrive in what had once been a strictly brick and mortar industry. Questex Wellness’ Club Industry and Sibec are joining forces to host the Future of Fitness, a free three-day virtual event that will help guide health and wellness professionals in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the United Kingdom and the United States to a path of reinvention and relevance for the future. The Future of Fitness will take place November 16-18. Register here.



“2020 was an unprecedented year in many ways, causing profound changes in the way we view ourselves, our businesses, our community and how we do business. Our industry has forever changed, and now we have the opportunity to reimage, reinvent and rejuvenate our industry. This event addresses how to do that,” said Marty McCallen, Director, Club Industry. “Today, we have more than 2,500 global health and wellness industry professionals registered to attend the event. As a partner to the industry, we’re pleased to be able to provide our community with ideas and strategies that will help them thrive during this turbulent time.”

The more than 40 presentations, panels, and live Q&As from over 80 speakers will dive into the most pressing topics in the industry, including: the lasting effects of COVID-19; what members want from their health clubs; technology impacting the industry; the business case for diversity; cleaning protocols; leadership in a time of crisis and how to rebuild the fitness industry’s reputation.

The event includes two keynote presentations:

David Stalker, President of EuropeActive and CEO of Myzone EMEA , will share how the fitness industry can influence government strategies at a local level.

will share how the fitness industry can influence government strategies at a local level. Liz Bohannon, founder and CEO of Sseko Designs, will present strategies to crush disruption in the health club industry.

Speakers from across the world will be a part of the event, including:

Chuck Runyon, S elf Esteem Brands

Bill McBride, Active Wellness

Todd Magazine, Blink Fitness

Greta Wagner, Chelsea Piers Management

Gale Landers, Fitness Formula Club

Joe Cirulli, Gainesville Health & Fitness

Adam Zeitsiff, Intelivideo , Inc.

Martin Seibold, LifeFit Group (Germany, Benelux, Asia and Australia)

(Germany, Benelux, Asia and Australia) Chris Clawson, Life Fitness

Blair McHaney, MXM

Kate Golden, Newtown Athletic Club

Paul Bedford, Retention Guru (UK)

(UK) JoAnna Masloski, Wellbridge



Major industry associations and outlets are working with Club Industry and Sibec on the event. UKActive and EuropeActive have provided speakers beyond David Stalker, the first-day keynoter. In addition, EuropeActive Board Member Jennifer Halsall, who also is international retention and member engagement manager for Basic-Fit, will participate in a panel on virtual fitness as well as the Ask the Experts about the Future of the Fitness Industry panel.

IHRSA is also supporting this event with a presentation, “The Latest COVID-19 Era Research: Making the Case for the Industry,” by IHRSA Interim CEO Brent Darden and Alexandra Black Larcom, senior manager of health promotion and health policy at IHRSA.

Mercado Fitness is supporting the event with its co-founder, director and editor, Guille Velez, putting together and hosting a panel in Spanish for our Latin American audience, “European Clubs Offer Insights to Latin America on Challenges from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” which features three of the leading executives in Europe: Angelo Desidera, owner, Lanciani Il Club; Pedro Ruiz, co-founder of Personal20 and co-founder of Vivafit; and José Antonio Sevilla, founding partner and general director, AltaFit Gym.

More support came from FIT Summit Founder and CEO Ross Campbell, who put together and will host the panel “How the Asian Fitness Market Is Innovating and What the Rest of the World Can Learn from It,” with panelists Ronnie Cai, managing partner & China COO, Orangetheory Fitness; Sean Tan, director, True Group; and Nad Myan, director of growth and innovation, Evolution Wellness.

Al Noshirvani, chairman of Motionsoft said, “I’ve always been impressed by the educational content that Club Industry provides, and this event is one of the best they’ve put together with relevant topics to today’s industry and some big-name speakers who are giving their time to share insights with this global audience. I’m especially impressed with the support this event has received from organizations around the world, including IHRSA, UKActive, EuropeActive, Mercado Fitness and FIT Summit. It shows how great organizations and individuals can come together to serve the industry in a time when the industry really needs everyone to work as one.”

Future of Fitness sponsors include ABC Fitness Solutions, Inc., AVNow, Concierge, CLMBR, Club Automation/ Motionsoft, Inc., Eleiko Sport Inc, Fisikal, Fitness on Demand, Freemotion, GymValet, Intelivideo, Kieser, Les Mills, Life Fitness, Matrix Fitness, MXM, MYZONE Inc, Sports & Fitness Insurance, Stages, Therabody, Virtuagym and WellD.

