Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,193 in the last 365 days.

News and Events: Library to Mark GIS Day 2020 with Experts on Mapping COVID-19

The Library of Congress will mark GIS Day on Nov. 18 with special programs featuring geographic information science professionals and analysts who are documenting the outbreak of COVID-19.

Experts from multiple institutions will discuss their findings and examine how mapping and geographic information science technologies are helping public health officials, emergency rooms, epidemiologists and the general public as they struggle to understand the spread of the disease and work to allocate precious resources.

Click here for more information.

You just read:

News and Events: Library to Mark GIS Day 2020 with Experts on Mapping COVID-19

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.