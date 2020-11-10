Meeting Notice: Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee to Meet Nov. 23 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, November 23, at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will be an informational work session to provide details on the progress of the implementation of the Phosphorus Management Tool and updates on the department’s nutrient management and resource conservation programs.
For more information about the meeting or for call-in information, please contact Dwight Dotterer at dwight.dotterer@maryland.gov or 240-694-7608.
