Walmart Canada’s annual campaign for Breakfast Club of Canada raises a best-ever $3.7 million for school breakfast programs

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakfast Club of Canada and Walmart Canada are proud to announce this year’s annual back-to-school fundraising campaign raised a record-breaking $3.7 million for school breakfast programs.



With 1 in 3 children starting school on an empty stomach, donations are needed now more than ever. Thanks to the generosity of Walmart customers and the dedication of their associates, the Club can continue to help children thrive and develop healthy eating habits.

Walmart kicked off the campaign by announcing a $1 million donation. Generous customers, encouraged to donate by Walmart associates, donated the other $2.7 million of this record-breaking gift.

“Our commitment to fight hunger and food insecurity and to help families live better is unwavering, especially during these challenging times,” said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Canadians and are very happy to provide Breakfast Club of Canada with such a meaningful donation.”

“The Club is very fortunate to be able to count on dedicated partners who understand the importance of a daily nutritious breakfast to ensure children can reach their full potential,” said Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager at Breakfast Club of Canada. “Walmart Canada is our biggest partner and we can’t thank them enough for their generous support over the last 18 years.”

For the past 18 years, Walmart Canada has worked with Breakfast Club of Canada, donating and raising more than $50 million. This partnership has greatly contributed to enable the Club and its network of 1,887 schools across the country to feed more than 257,000 students each day.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 257,000 children and youth in 1,887 schools across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. #StopChildHunger #FeedKidsNow

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

