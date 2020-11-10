Higher Education Institutions Have Seen 47.8% Increase in Email Open Rates, 70% Increase in Click-Through Rates in 2020

Email communication proves engaging through the course of the pandemic as higher education professionals and students navigate COVID-19 education plans

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emma , a provider of best-in-class email marketing software and services and a CM Group brand, today released its 2020 Higher Ed Email Benchmark Report providing a big-picture overview of the higher education industry’s email programs. The report was developed after analyzing hundreds of millions of higher education emails sent across CM Group brands during 2020.

A significant increase in email engagement found in the report aligns with the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, with open rates increasing 47.8% over the previous year. The increase in engagement was sustained through 2020, even in the summer months, where there’s typically a lull in engagement. March saw the highest year-over-year increase in open rates of any month in 2020 at 12.4% with April following at a 6% increase of last year, a number that has been sustained through the rest of 2020.

Click-through rates jumped 70% year-over-year in 2020 as higher education institutions relied more heavily on email communications during the pandemic to communicate incredibly important updates with various audiences including faculty and staff to parents and students.

Key findings from the report include:

Average open rate: 34.3%, up from 23.2% in 2019, an increase of 47.8%

Average click-through rate: 6.8%, up from 4% in 2019, an increase of 70%

Average click-to-open rate: 19.8%, up from 17.2%, an increase of 15%

Unsubscribe and bounce rates were stable from 2019 to 2020

“With such a dramatic increase in email engagement, we are encouraging all of our customers in higher education to think about how they can keep up their communications with their audiences in ways that are relevant and timely. This year’s Benchmarks Report offers a wide variety of ideas for how to do that, including tactics to boost key metrics like open rate and click-through rate in ways that are also sustainable for the long term,” said Preeya Shah, Director of Customer Success at Emma.

The full report is now available on Emma’s website .

