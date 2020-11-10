Holt International Now Licensed to Provide Direct Adoption Services in New York State

Holt is now licensed to provide homestudy and post-placement services to adoptive families in 14 states, including Oregon, Washington, Alaska, California, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

/EIN News/ -- Eugene, Oregon, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an 18-month approval process, Holt International is now authorized to provide homestudy and post-placement services to adoptive families in the state of New York. While Holt facilitates adoptions for families in all 50 states, until now, Holt had to rely on coordinating provider agencies to complete the homestudy and post-placement portion of the adoption process for New York-resident families who were adopting a child through Holt.

“We're so excited to expand our direct service offerings to families in New York,” says Holt President and CEO Phil Littleton. “We have a long history of serving New York families through adoption,” adds Susie Doig, senior executive of U.S. programs, “and we’re delighted to have a local presence to be able to be a greater support to them in their adoption journey.”

In total, Holt is now licensed to provide homestudy and post-placement services to adoptive families in 14 states, including Oregon, Washington, Alaska, California, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. As a licensed direct service provider with branch offices serving each of these states, Holt can also complete homestudies and post-placement requirements for families in these states who are adopting a child through agencies other than Holt.

“Our New York staff has over 50 years of combined experience working in the field of adoption and are thrilled to now be providing homestudy and post-placement services through Holt,” says Doig.

Families currently in an adoption process with Holt that are already working with a coordinating agency for homestudy and post-placement services will not be required to switch to Holt for direct services. However, Holt welcomes all New York families that wish to switch from their current direct services agency. Currently, Holt has social workers based in upstate New York and within the New York metropolitan area available to serve families throughout the entire state.

About Holt International

Holt International, https://www.holtinternational.org, seeks a world where every child has a loving and secure home. Since Holt’s founding in 1956, the organization has worked towards its vision through programs that strengthen and preserve families that are at risk of separation; by providing critical care and support to orphaned and vulnerable children; and by leading the global community in finding families for children who need them and providing the pre-and post-adoption support and resources they need to thrive. Always, Holt focuses on each child’s unique needs —keeping the child’s best interest at the forefront of every decision.

Susan Soonkeum Cox Holt International Children Services (541) 687-2202 susanc@holtinternational.org