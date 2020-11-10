Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,177 in the last 365 days.

Westland Insurance Expands Footprint in Manitoba with Acquisition of MIG Insurance

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of MIG Insurance Group, effective November 6, 2020. This acquisition supports Westland’s expansion strategy to serve more communities in Manitoba and across Canada.

MIG Insurance Group is headquartered in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba. Founded in 1995, it has eight branches throughout Manitoba. Their professional advisors provide residential, auto, life, travel, recreation, farm, and commercial insurance services. With this acquisition, Westland will be adding over 50 employees in Manitoba.

“We’re excited to be expanding our footprint in Manitoba with such a prominent and well-respected broker, and we are fortunate to be partnering with MIG’s owners, the Gilbert family, in a province that’s very important to Westland,” said Jamie Lyons, President & COO of Westland Insurance. “MIG is an innovative, digitally advanced brokerage focussed on providing product solutions that exceed customer expectations. We look forward to serving our customers in Manitoba, and would like to welcome the whole MIG team to the Westland family.”

“This is a great fit for MIG and we are thrilled to be joining Westland Insurance,” said Brian Gilbert, President & CEO of MIG Insurance Group Ltd. “Our values align and both companies share a deep commitment to our communities, and I know that our customers and employees will greatly benefit from this partnership.”

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of 150 locations and over 1,600 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit www.westlandinsurance.ca

Media Contact:
Westland Insurance Group Ltd.
Cari Watson, Vice President, Customer Experience
Phone: 604-543-7788
communications@westlandinsurance.ca
www.westlandinsurance.ca

Primary Logo

You just read:

Westland Insurance Expands Footprint in Manitoba with Acquisition of MIG Insurance

Distribution channels: Companies, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.