Missouri Historic Preservation Council to consider nominations for National Register Nov. 20

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 10, 2020 – The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider nominations to the National Register of Historic Places at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Due to concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, this meeting will be limited to remote participation as a WebEx meeting.

To join this online event, visit stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=ea260d3fbd469ab54af4d59e14e048ed8, enter the event password MOACHP, click "Join Now" and follow the instructions that appear on your screen to join the teleconference. To join by audio only, call 1-650-479-3207 and enter the access code 177 100 9625 and event password MOACHP.

The following nominations will be considered for National Register listing at the November 20 meeting:

Hazelle Inc. Building, 1224 Admiral Blvd., Kansas City, Jackson County.

Oakwood Country Club, 9800 Grandview Road, Kansas City, Jackson County.

Archbishop O’Hara School, 9001 James A. Reed Road, Kansas City, Jackson County.

B. Bruns Shoe Co. Building, 627 W. McCarty St., Jefferson City, Cole County.

Giesecke-D’Oench-Hays Shoe Factory, 1101 E. Capitol Ave., Jefferson City, Cole County.

Waggener Dairy Barn, 1700 Boyce Lane, Festus (vicinity), Jefferson County.

Goodwill Building, 4140 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis [Independent City].

Harrison School, 235 E. Howard St, Tipton, Moniteau County.

The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation is a group of historians, architects, archaeologists and citizens with an interest in historic preservation. The council is appointed by the governor and works with the Department of Natural Resources' State Historic Preservation Office, which administers the National Register of Historic Places program for Missouri. The council meets periodically to review Missouri property nominations to the National Register, the nation's honor roll of historic properties. Approved nominations are forwarded to the Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C., for final approval.

More information, including completed applications for each of the nominations, is included on the meeting agenda and nominations list posted online at dnr.mo.gov/shpo/moachp-agenda.htm.

