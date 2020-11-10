Internet Marketing Expert Matt Diggity Claims That SEO is Helping Businesses Rise Out of Crisis Mode

Los Angeles, CA, United States, 11/10/2020 / 38 Digital Market News /

As businesses across the world and especially in the US, UK and many other parts of the world brace for the second round of lockdowns to curtail the so-called “second wave”, internet marketing experts like Matt Diggity claim that now would be an excellent time to invest in Search Engine Optimization.

While COVID-19 may have led to the demise of many traditional businesses, people are turning to e-commerce stores to buy gifts and daily items alike. Many small mom and pop retailers should consider transitioning to marketing, advertising and selling their products online. Almost every type of e-commerce store from those selling flowers, to meat, produce, and diapers can benefit from the fact that people are now making most of their purchases online. The only problem, unlike a highstreets store, is getting found, and that’s where Search Engine Optimization (SEO) can help.

The Art of Getting Noticed Online

Getting a set of products noticed online, consequently resulting in sales is very different from how it is done offline. Businesses need to invest in online advertising, social media campaigns, running online advertising and SEO.

Techniques such as re-targeting and targeting a similar audience can be effectively leveraged to bring prospects to an online store. Whether businesses are selling a service or a set of products, the next step is to make sure that visitors stay long enough on the website to buy. Often that means offering discounts, attractive rates, more information about the product or something for free. Since each industry is different, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach.

The only problem is that most people have no idea how to run an online campaign to boost sales effectively. So, many online retailers find it near impossible to capitalize on shopping trends like Black Friday, CyberMonday, and Thanksgiving etc. Those that are aware of SEO often end up spending money but with little to show for results. But as Matt Diggity puts it “You don’t have to spend loads of money to drive sales.” Successful online retailers hardly spend any money, so how are they successful?

Matt Diggity Internet Marketing Expert

Playing Google’s Game to Beat the Competition

“Whether you like it or not, Google is the biggest search engine in town. So, if you hope to get hundreds of people to see your products, read about it and eventually make loads of purchases, you need to play the game, the way Google wants you to.” According to Matt Diggity, the CEO of Diggity Marketing.

He added, “SEO or Search Engine Optimization is all about playing Google’s game so well that you’re outdoing the competition.”

Ranking of the first page of Google, and especially the first three positions translates to some businesses making millions. It can mean the difference between making a few million dollars a year ranking number 2 for the juiciest keywords and just making a few thousand dollars ranking on number 5 or 10 or even next to nothing if the business is ranking on page number 2.

How Can Businesses Beat Their Competition Into Submission?

One of the best ways to do it is to hire an SEO company like Diggity Marketing. Diggity Marketing has helped hundreds of businesses rank across a myriad of industries. The company has single-handedly helped many companies go from making nothing to millions, by just helping them rank for the right keywords. So, each time someone fires up Google to search for a product, their website pops up!

The hands-off approach ensures that business owners can handle other related tasks while the experts handle SEO. Also, SEO companies like Diggity Marketing handle everything needed to ensure that a business continues to rank despite Google’s algorithmic changes, and other companies playing hardball to rank their website.

Results based SEO Diggity Marketing

Have Enough Time? Do It Yourself

Business owners who find themselves with loads of time because COVID-19 has put them out of business can learn SEO. Matt Diggity offers a complete SEO course that takes beginners from scratch to superstar! The only requirement is being patient and willing to experiment. However, newbie SEOs may not start ranking websites the very next day. It takes time, effort and adherence to the ethos of experimentation.

Today despite COVID-19 related lockdowns, millions of businesses continue to invest in SEO. Not only are digital purchases the future, but if present trends are anything to go by, things may remain this way for a long time. So, making that investment of time, money and effort today will help pay off in the long term.

About:

Matt Diggity, the CEO of Diggity Marketing, is one of the leading SEO and digital marketing experts in the world. He is the author of several DIY courses and manages a growing team of professionals who provide top-tier SEO services.

Diggity Marketing – (216) 577-8452

###

Social Media Tags:SEO, Matt Diggity, Diggity Marketing, internet marketing expert Matt Diggity, Search Engine Optimization, Ranking Google

Source: 38 Digital Market News

Release ID: 15052