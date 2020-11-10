DC Court of Appeals to Pilot Online Access to Documents

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has launched a pilot project to post briefs in select cases on the DC Courts website. The Court currently provides public access online to video of its oral arguments, as well as webpage information including court calendars, case dockets, opinions, rules, orders, the Court's Internal Operating Procedures, and other information.

The Court developed this pilot project for November and December of this year with the goal of moving towards more documents online. This project will strengthen transparency, enhance public access to the court, and respond to the interests of attorneys, agencies and members of the public.

"We are pleased to take this preliminary step towards having even more documents available online. This is in the interests of parties, their attorneys, the legal community and members of the DC community," said Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby. "This is a preliminary step, designed to allow the court and parties time to optimize the process of removing all personally identifiable information, as well as other confidential information such as the names of juveniles. But it is a concrete step towards expanding transparency and access."

The Clerk of the Court's Office will contact the parties prior to posting the briefs, and the parties will have 14 days to submit copies of their filings, with personally identifiable information or other confidential information redacted. The Court will post on the DC Courts' website electronic copies of briefs for select cases scheduled for oral argument. The briefs will be posted during the week preceding scheduled oral argument.

The Court's order can be found here: https://www.dccourts.gov//sites/default/files/2020-11/M271-20--%20Pilot%20Program%20Posting%20Online%20Briefs.pdf.

The documents will be posted here: http://www.dccourts.gov/court-of-appeals/oral-arguments.