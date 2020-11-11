We Insure Partners With Start Real Estate to Open First Franchise in Colorado
Start Real Estate provides discounts to first-time homebuyers, and now we’re using We Insure to find them the lowest insurance rate.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure announced today the opening of Start Insurance by We Insure, the first We Insure franchise in Colorado. We Insure has expanded into thirteen new states this year as part of its 2020 national expansion plan.
We Insure is an innovative, independent insurance solution that gives agents access to the top insurance carriers and full back-end support through a national insurance franchise opportunity. A key strategy in its successful expansion is We Insure’s world-class technology that extends to its carriers who’ve built systems to seamlessly handle advanced quoting in multiple states. The company, which has been recognized by the franchise community for its superior franchise partner satisfaction ratings, hit a major growth milestone with its 100th office opening earlier this year.
Randy Bell, owner of We Insure Start Insurance, has been in real estate for 15 years and owned a successful marketing firm. He owns Start Real Estate, one of the top 40 Colorado real estate agencies out of thousands operating in the state. In the past year and a half, the firm has grown its agent base by 400 percent.
Colorado’s real estate market is one of the hottest in the United States and had a record-breaking summer for home sales, notwithstanding the effects of COVID-19. The median sale price of a single-family home in Colorado is $443,925, making affordability an issue for first-time homebuyers. Bell’s successful strategy is helping first-time buyers get their monthly payment as low as possible.
“We work with many first-time homebuyers, and their biggest obstacle is almost always the monthly payment,” says Bell. “Home values continue to climb in Colorado, so we have to be creative and find ways to pass savings along to our clients. Start Real Estate provides discounts to first-time homebuyers, and now we’re using We Insure to find them the lowest insurance rate.”
“We Insure has built strong relationships with all of the top insurance carriers, which gives our franchise partners immediate access to excellent rates — an incredible advantage when you’re a new agency,” explains Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger.
