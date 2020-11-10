Holiday Visitation Guidance: Arizona State Veteran Homes

In order to preserve the safety of our residents and staff, the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services issues the following guidance.

1.) No indoor/ in-person visitation will occur within any Arizona State Veteran Home from 11/9/2020 till 1/6/2021, unless the visit is a compassionate care visit.

2.) The facilities will use the COVID-19 county positivity rate, to determine if we can facilitate outdoor visitation during the holidays:

Low (<5%) = Visitation should occur according to the core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention and facilities policies (beyond compassionate care visits)

Medium ( 5% - 10% ) = Visitation should occur according to the core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention and the facility policies (beyond compassionate care visits)

High (>10%) = Visitation should only occur for compassionate care situations according to the core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention and facility policies

3.) Outdoor visitation will occur only if the following criteria are met:

A. There are no new COVID-19 cases in the State Veteran Home within the last 14 days and the facility is not conducting outbreak testing

B. Visitation will be limited to 2 individuals per 1 resident

C. Visitors must present a valid negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the scheduled visit

D. Visitors must be at least 18 years of age

E.) Visitors must arrive with a face covering

F.) Visitors will be screened for temperature and signs and symptoms of COVID-19, if any positive findings occur, the visitation will be rescheduled

G.) Visitors will receive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from AZDVS staff and will be required to wear it for the duration of the visit

H.) Visits will be limited to 30 minutes

I.) Physical contact will not be allowed

J.) No food or drinks will be allowed during the visit

K.) Visitors will not have access to restrooms within the facility

L.) Visitors may bring gifts, however gifts will be collected at the security desk and sanitized and delivered to the resident room.

4.) In the event that outdoor visitation cannot be accommodated, window visitations will still be authorized. In addition, virtual visitation will be available for family members who are unable to visit in person.

5.) Residents will not be granted a leave of absence from the facilities for the holidays. If a resident chooses to leave the facility they will be discharged from the facility. Please be aware that if there are any positive COVID-19 cases in the facility that admissions are not authorized until 14 days have elapsed with no additional positive COVID-19 cases.