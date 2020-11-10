Vermont Fish & Wildlife Gathers at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area to Celebrate 100 Years of WMA Conservation

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department staff gathered with conservation partners at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison on Friday to commemorate a century’s worth of wildlife management area conservation at one of Vermont’s most visited wildlife management areas. The gathering recognized the milestone achievement and emphasized the significant value wildlife management areas provide as habitat for fish and wildlife and for public access to outdoor recreation.

Event activities included the announcement of the winners of the department’s first conservation art contest, the dedication of a hiking trail at the nearby Snake Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in honor of Senator Arthur Gibb, and the presentation of the annual Sally Laughlin Award for the Conservation of Endangered and Threatened Species, awarded to Ripton resident and conservation advocate, Warren King. Department biologists then led attendees to the goose viewing area and discussed the history of the refuge and its significant role in wetland restoration and wildlife management in the Champlain Valley.

“Dead Creek is one of Vermont’s most cherished and visited wildlife management areas,” said Dead Creek WMA Manager Amy Alfieri. “Since 1949, the department has been actively acquiring, conserving, and restoring land in the Dead Creek watershed to create habitat for waterfowl, shore birds, songbirds, and other wildlife. Protecting these natural habitats also provides important access for hunters, anglers, hikers, birders and other wildlife-viewers to enjoy these natural resources.”

“Dead Creek has become an outstanding example of how we carry out our mission - to protect fish, wildlife, plants and habitat for the people of Vermont,” said Wildlife Division Director Mark Scott.

“Visitors to the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area are able to see and experience firsthand the results of decades of active habitat and wildlife management through our water control structures that allow us to restore and manage flooded meadows and open cattail marshes, to prescribed burns for grassland management, to providing abundant food sources for wildlife on agricultural fields, and to the preservation of the unique clayplain forest communities that once covered the Champlain Valley,” he added.

“In our first one hundred years of wildlife management area ownership, we have protected and conserved nearly 130,000 acres for wildlife and wildlife-based recreation across 100 wildlife management areas statewide. As we enter the next century of wildlife management in Vermont, we will continue to uphold our mission to provide plentiful habitat, abundant wildlife and public access to these natural resources for all Vermonters.”

Conservation and management of all WMAs is funded through sporting license sales, the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Fund, and the Vermont Habitat Stamp. Join the effort and help us continue wildlife conservation with your own Vermont Habitat Stamp: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/vthabitatstamp

For Immediate Release: November 10, 2020

Media Contacts: Amy Alfieri, (802) 318-5002, Mark Scott (802) 777-4217