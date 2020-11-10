Emergency Repair to I-80 WB Bridge Over Route 54 Completed in Valley Township, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound in Valley Township, Montour County are advised that an emergency repair project on the bridge over Route 54 has been completed.

The contractor, J. D. Eckman, Inc., completed the final repairs during the overnight hours on Monday, November 9 and was able to reopen the Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 on Tuesday morning. The ramp has been closed to traffic since an over-height vehicle damaged the structure in August of 2020. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

