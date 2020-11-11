We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Rockledge, Florida
Because insurance is new for us, we felt having strong back-end support was critical. That’s why we chose We Insure.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, opens a new agency in Rockledge, Florida, located on the Space Coast.
— Laura Hazlett
We Insure Solutions is owned by Laura Hazlett and Lindsay Sanger. The co-owners also serve Space Coast residents through RE/MAX Solutions, a property management and mortgage company.
“We’re very excited to be able to provide insurance services to our current client base,” says Hazlett. “Lindsay has created several successful real estate ventures, but because insurance is new for us, we felt having strong back-end support was critical. That’s why we chose We Insure.”
“For years, innovative real estate agencies have grown by adding support services to their sales offering, and now they have a viable way to add insurance through the We Insure franchise business,” adds We Insure Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger.
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance model. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low Cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
