Ocuphire to Participate in Upcoming Virtual HCW Conference in November

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference on November 12th, 2020.



H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference – Thursday November 12, 2020

Presentation Time: 3:30pm

Weblink: https://journey.ct.events/view/9f6a3928-837c-4a93-9b61-8129988e8f9d

The Company recently announced the closing of a previously announced private placement, and the completion of its merger with Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqCM; REXN), and is trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “OCUP”. Ocuphire also recently hosted a KOL call with Key Opinion Leaders Dr. Jay Pepose, M.D., Ph.D, Paul M. Karpecki, O.D., F.A.A.O., and Peter Kaiser, M.D. covering the refractive and retinal landscape. Webcast replay is available at www.ocuphire.com.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® Eye Drops, is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances, pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, and presbyopia. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is a twice-a-day oral tablet, designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s recent Phase 2 clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

Ocuphire Contact:

Mina Sooch, President & CEO

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.

(248) 681-9815

msooch@ocuphire.com

www.ocuphire.com