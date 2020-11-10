A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds Launches New Electronic Monitoring Company

Established bail bond company leverages 13 years of experience to provide new services to attorneys and their clients

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2020 -- A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, a leading bail bonding agency with locations throughout the Metro Atlanta area, proudly announces the launch of A 2nd Chance Monitoring. The new company will provide around-the-clock accountability via state-of-the-art electronic monitoring systems to help enrollees meet their obligations to the court and law enforcement. A 2nd Chance Monitoring is a natural expansion of the company's successful bail bonds business.



A 2nd Chance Monitoring will initially make three specific electronic monitoring technologies available to support clients:

GPS Ankle Monitors allow enrollees and non-violent offenders to be tracked in near real-time, whether on house arrest or work release, sharing data immediately with the assigned supervising agent via email, fax or text message.

Radio Frequency (RF) Home Monitoring provides accurate recording of the time and date when low risk offenders enter and leave the RF signal range.

Mobile Alcohol Monitoring provides law enforcement and community corrections agencies with the ability to conduct scheduled and on-demand alcohol testing regardless of the enrollee’s location with facial recognition software and GPS tracking.



“Our mission at A 2nd Chance Monitoring is to provide our clients with a fresh start, just as we’ve been doing at A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds for more than 13 years,” said Daniel Matalon, owner of A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds and A 2nd Chance Monitoring. “With these state-of-the-art electronic monitoring technologies, we are proud to help make the job of law enforcement and community corrections easier while helping enrollees take a proactive approach to navigating their second chance outside of a correctional facility.”

Case studies have shown that providing defendants with a voluntary monitoring system in advance of their trial date is often beneficial in reducing their client’s prison sentences. For example, an offender waiting three to four months for trial can begin utilizing the alcohol monitoring system to demonstrate good faith that he or she is on a straight and narrow path.

A 2nd Chance Monitoring serves Metro Atlanta and the State of Georgia from its Marietta, Georgia office. For more information, please visit www.A2CMonitoring.com.

About A 2nd Chance Monitoring

A 2nd Chance Monitoring offers comprehensive 24/7 electronic monitoring to help enrollees meet their obligations to the court, law enforcement and other supervising agents with 24/7 accountability. The company is an extension of A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, a trusted bail bonding agency with locations throughout the Metro Atlanta area. For more than 13 years, the family owned business has provided services nationwide and helped thousands of clients prepare for criminal defense from home instead of jail. For more information about A 2nd Chance Monitoring, please visit www.A2CMonitoring.com.

