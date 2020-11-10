Renewable Methanol Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.8%: AMR

Growing demand for sustainable energy sources and the availability of renewable methanol drive the growth of the global renewable methanol market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The revenue generated from the transportation segment will be reduced for a few months as public transportation is not allowed during the lockdown.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global renewable methanol market generated $3.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing demand for sustainable energy sources, ease of availability of renewable methanol, and stringent government regulation to reduce the CO 2 emission drive the growth of the global renewable methanol market. However, lack of infrastructure and high installation cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the conversion of industrial and agricultural wastages into renewable methanol create new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1980

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to lockdown in several countries, industries such as transportation and chemicals that broadly uses renewable methanol have partially or completely shut down their operations. Thus, the demand for renewable methanol is expected to decline as it is widely used across these industries. The COVID-19 pandemic is receding slowly in countries such as China and India and governments are now lifting the lockdown to start the industrial activities. This is likely to be a huge opportunity for several renewable methanol manufacturers in these countries to generate maximum revenue.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global renewable methanol market based on feedstock, application, end-user industry, and region. Based on feedstock, the municipal solid waste segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the CO 2 emission segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Renewable Methanol Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1980?reqfor=covid

Based on end-user industry, the transportation segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the power generation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include BASF SE, Advanced Chemical Technologies, Enerkem, Fraunhofer, Carbon Recycling International, Nordic Green, Innogy, Nouryon, Serenergy A/S, OCI N.V., and Sodra.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/renewable-methanol-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com