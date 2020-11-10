North America Comes Second In Single-Family Smart Homes Market Size In The Global Single-Family Smart Homes Market 2020

The Business Research Company’s Single-Family Smart Homes Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

According to The Business Research Company's smart homes market research report, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global smart home market, accounting for 36% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. The US smart home market is supported by technological advances, high internet and smart devices penetration, high incomes, and established internet infrastructure in the region. The construction industry in the region is technologically advanced as well. Millennials are one of the largest groups of potential homebuyers, but the increase in interest rates has discouraged first-time home purchases.



Rapidly growing urban populations are expected to increase the demand for single-family smart homes during the forecast period. Globally, about 60% of urban settlements are still under construction. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, the urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization in Asian countries is expected to boost the demand for infrastructure and drive the single-family smart home market going forward. Along with this, the growing Internet of Things (IoT) penetration will positively influence the smart home technology industry. IoT refers to a system of interrelated computing devices that share data over the internet. Globally, there has been an increasing demand for IoT owing to several benefits offered, including increased connectivity and remote functioning, among others. It is estimated that the number of IoT devices will reach 41 billion by 2027. IoT connects appliances and users to enable a smooth data flow between them. Growing IoT will thus positively impact the single-family smart home market.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Single-Family Smart Homes Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change covers major single-family smart homes companies, single-family smart homes market share by company, single-family smart homes manufacturers, single-family smart homes infrastructure market size, and single-family smart homes market forecasts. The report also covers the global single-family smart homes market and its segments. The single-family smart homes market is segmented by product into home monitoring and security, smart lighting, entertainment, smart appliances, and others. The smart home security market consists of sales of single-family smart homes that have embedded home monitoring and security. Home monitoring and security systems include a network of integrated electronic devices that work together with a central control panel to protect against home intruders. The single-family smart homes market is also segmented by technology into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID, and others.

The single-family smart homes industry includes the development, construction, and sale of single-family smart homes. It includes new construction work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. Smart homes are futuristic buildings which are equipped with advanced electronics and wireless devices and can be controlled remotely from anywhere with an internet connection using networked devices such as mobiles. Smart home systems and devices operate together by sharing home residents’ usage data and automating actions based on homeowners’ preferences. Smart home appliances include smart entertainment, smart lighting, home security and smart appliances, which are controlled by sensors, timers, switches and remote controllers.

The global single-family smart homes market reached a value of nearly $63.44 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $63.44 billion in 2019 to $60.75 billion in 2020 at a rate of -4.2%. The decline is mainly due to lockdowns and social distancing norms imposed by various countries, and the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a significant CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 and reach $104.20 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $146.16 billion by 2025 and $341.42 billion by 2030.

Single-Family Smart Homes Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

