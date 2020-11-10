JDRF Canada is marking National Diabetes Awareness Month by asking those impacted to write a letter to type 1 diabetes with the launch of their "Dear Type 1" Campaign

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JDRF Canada, the leading organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, is marking National Diabetes Awareness Month (NDAM) by honouring the power and resilience of the T1D community with the “Dear Type 1” campaign.



During November, JDRF is raising awareness about type 1 diabetes through its #DearType1 campaign and is encouraging Canadians impacted to share their stories by writing a letter to the disease and posting it on social media using the hashtag #DearType1 or online at jdrf.ca/deartype1.

“As an organization, we want to celebrate the collective strength of the type 1 diabetes community and have people share their experiences with this often-misunderstood disease,” says Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada. “Dear type 1 is a powerful campaign that very personally and emotionally encourages people to share the dramatic impact this disease has on all of those affected and the continued need for research funding. As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot let research and support for those living with type 1 diabetes slow down.”

Throughout the country, blue-lit public monuments, such as Toronto’s CN Tower, Calgary Tower and British Columbia’s Anvil Centre will also help commemorate World Diabetes Day on November 14th as a gesture of solidarity for diabetes awareness.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, which is celebrated across the world as a month to educate and raise awareness about the disease. On November 14, 2020, millions of people around the world will mark United Nations (UN) World Diabetes Day, honouring the birthday of Dr. Frederick G. Banting –the Canadian co-discoverer of insulin– as part of an international campaign to raise public awareness about this chronic disease.

“On the cusp of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin in Canada, we need to unite and work towards creating a world without type 1 diabetes,” adds Prowten.

For more information about JDRF’s Dear Type 1 campaign, please visit www.jdrf.ca/deartype1. To find out more about World Diabetes Day visit worlddiabetesday.org.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.8 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, governments, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout Canada and six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

