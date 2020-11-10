Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,156 in the last 365 days.

Vmoso, Inc. Announces Additional Capital Infusion, Releases Vmoso-2021™ with Zoom™ Integration

/EIN News/ -- ATHERTON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vmoso, Inc. today announced completion of Series-B financing and acquisition of all minority stake previously held by BroadVision, Inc. (acquired by Aurea Software in May 2020).  Consequently, the company is now 100% independently owned by all its employees.

The company also announced the immediate availability of Vmoso-2021™, the newest generation of the company’s flagship enterprise digital hub platform solution.  Vmoso-2021’s full integration with Zoom™, with configurable extensions to other Web-conferencing systems as well, bridges the widening chasm between synchronous vs. asynchronous collaboration, offering a compellingly more holistic and productive tele-work environment across any location/time constraints ─ a critical success factor for every organization now operating under a new workplace reality brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Vmoso-2021 also features MyVmoso™, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for empowering rapid customization in both frontend UI/UX as well as backend data models for any engagement-centric applications across Web, iOS™, and Android™ platforms in one-go.  The entirety of Vmoso functionality is available for application development via open API and integration/extension bots, including:

  • Synchronous activities ─ scheduled meeting, instant call
  • Asynchronous activities ─ chat, post, community
  • Engagement management ─ fine-grain access control, push notification, alert service
  • Event management ─ unified stream for time-sensitive matters, calendar integration
  • Task management ─ structured/semi-structured workflow
  • Document management ─ auto-versioning, external cloud drive integration
  • Knowledge management ─ single point of reference, knowledge map, data lake
  • Email integration ─ seamless bi-directional exchange with any email system
  • External collaboration ─ intranet/extranet working coherently/securely as one
  • Federated private cloud ─ safekeeping all data privately, yet shareable globally
  • White label customization ─ fully customizable in branding, UI/UX, data modeling

Vmoso-2021 base pricing includes three-month no-risk free subscription, if signed up prior to 12/31/2020.  Additionally, replacing Microsoft Teams or Slack with Vmoso-2021 automatically qualifies for 50% discount for the first-year subscription.

About Vmoso, Inc.

Vmoso, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise digital hub solutions, which transform fragmented content and data sources across the enterprise ecosystem into a unified, secure, and elastic knowledge web, empowering high-value collaboration, proliferating high-touch engagement, accelerating AI-driven high-impact discovery/decision, so that more can be achieved with less by everyone.  The company’s offerings include Vmoso™ (workplace digital hub), MyVmoso™ (customer digital hub), and MyVmoso Network™ (personal digital hub).

To register for a free trial, visit www.vmoso.com for more details.

Contact:
Sandra Chen
marketing@vmoso.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vmoso, Inc. Announces Additional Capital Infusion, Releases Vmoso-2021™ with Zoom™ Integration

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.