CFO Jimmy Patronis Returns More Than $27 Million in Unclaimed Property in October

11/10/2020

Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that more than $27 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in the month of October 2020. Additionally, since CFO Patronis took office three years ago more than $1.1 billion has been returned to Floridians in Unclaimed Property.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I encourage all Floridians to take a few minutes out of their day and search now to see if they have unclaimed property in Florida. With the holidays coming up, now is the perfect time to see if you have any cash available in unclaimed property. It has been a difficult year for most and this is the perfect opportunity to close out the year with good news. My mission as Florida’s CFO is to return every last cent back to its rightful owners, and I am committed to ensuring that happens. I encourage you to search now at FLTreasureHunt.gov.”

Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.