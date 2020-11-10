Global Car Finance Market Sales Growing at 14.3% CAGR to Generate $2,334.3 Billion by 2027

Increase in demand for vehicles and surge in the global average price of automobiles drive the growth of the global car finance market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total revenue. Due to social distancing regulations, people are reluctant to use public ways of transportation and preferring to use their own vehicles to commute.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global car finance market generated $1.29 trillion in 2019, and is projected to hit $2.33 trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for vehicles and surge in the global average price of automobiles drive the growth of the global car finance market. However, advent of rideshare services and surge in debts from several borrowers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries and enactment of technologies in existing product lines are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Sample Report(Get 300+ Pages in PDF): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4336

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a decrease in consumer trends and preference toward purchasing automotive. However, once the governments allow relaxation regarding travel regulations, the market is expected to get back on track.

Due to social distancing regulations, people are reluctant to use public ways of transportation and preferring to use their own vehicles to commute.

The global car finance market is segment is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, vehicle age, application, purpose, and region. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into banks, OEMs, credit unions, and others. The OEMs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. However, the banks segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total revenue.

Exclusive COVID Impact Analysis on Car Finance Business – Click Here

Based on vehicle age, the market is classified into new vehicles and used vehicles. The used vehicle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. However, the new vehicles segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market.

The global car finance market is analyzed across the various region including Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Europe, and North America. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total revenue, and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.4% through 2027.

Want In-depth Regional and Trends Analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4336

The global car finance market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Bank of America Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen Finance Private Limited., Capital One, Daimler AG, General Motors Financial Company, Inc., Ally Financial Inc., Hitachi Capital Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Toyota Financial Services.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details?utm_source=SEO_BFSI&utm_medium=AMR_Prat

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Related Studies:

Personal Finance Software Market by Product Type (Web-based Software and Mobile-based Software) and End-User (Small Business and Individual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Trade Finance Market by Product Type (Supply Chain Finance and Export & Agency Finance), Service Providers (Banks, Trade Finance Houses, and Others), and End User (Exporters, Importers, and Traders): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2019-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com