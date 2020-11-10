Water Scooter Market worth $2.2 Billion by 2026: Allied Market Research

Ability to enhance diving range, surge in utilization of underwater exploration, and ease in navigation drive the global water scooter market. By application, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2018. Moreover, the market across North America region held the highest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global water scooter market garnered $1.3 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $2.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

The capability to enhance diving range, increase in usage for underwater exploration, and ease in navigation boost the growth of the global water scooter market. Whereas, safety issues regarding driving restrain the market growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, its extensive applications during rescue operations usher a number of opportunities in the coming year.

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6256

COVID-19 Scenario:

In response to the lockdown orders, the key manufacturer in the global water scooter industry have curtailed down the production procedures. The unprecedented global pandemic has impacted the supply chain as well.

In addition, the suspension of travel and tourism to contain the novel coronavirus has resulted in declined demand for water scooter. This has impacted the industry in terms of revenue.

Moreover, with the governments being lenient on the restrictions for economic benefits is anticipated to aid the industry in stabilizing its position in terms of revenue.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Water Scooter Market Request Here!

The global water scooter market is segmented into application, propulsion type, vehicle type, and region. Based on application, the commercial segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total share of the global water scooter market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on propulsion, the fuel-operated segment accounted for largest market share of the global water scooter market , contributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2026. Nevertheless, the battery-operated segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6256

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue, generating nearly half of the global mobile scooter market in 2018, and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes regions including LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

The key market players in the report include SUEX S.r.l., Sub-gravity, Torpedo Inc., TUSA (subsidiary of Tabata Co., Ltd.), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), DiverTug, Dive Xtras Inc., Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.), and Logic Dive Gear (subsidiary of Nellis Engineering Inc.).

Schedule a Free Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6256

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Water Taxi Market by Product (Yachts, Cruise, Ferries, and Sail Boats) and Fuel (Battery Powered or Electric, Diesel, and Hybrid), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)), Product (Vehicles, High-capacity Electric Vehicles, Work Class Vehicles, Heavy Work Class Vehicles, Man portable, Light Weight Vehicles, and Heavy Weight Vehicles), and Application (Commercial Exploration, Defense, Scientific Research, and Miscellaneous): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

Air Taxi Market by Propulsion Type (Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, and Turboelectric), Aircraft Type (Multicopter, Quadcopter, and Others), and Passenger Capacity (One, Two, Four, and More than six): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue . An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com